Windsor Public Library continues to help the community laminate their vaccine certificates

The demand remains high as the Windsor Public Library continues to help the public laminate their vaccine certificates.

As heard on AM800 News last month, the library launched "The Laminate Your Vaccine Passport Project," free of charge.

Library CEO Kitty Pope says to date just under 10,000 residents have laminated their certificates at a WPL branch.

She says she is not surprised by how popular this program has become.

"People look to the library for help whether it's a pandemic or they just need something to read. So, I think Windsor residence are use to looking to the public libraries for help. People have embraced this and said this is exactly what I need," Pope said.

She says the program has not only helped the community but also the library itself.

"People continue to roll into all of our branches and get their vaccine certificates laminated," she continued. "Totally happy to do it and our memberships numbers are up because people walk in, get it laminated and they get themselves a library card and start borrowing some materials, so it's a win-win."

Last month the library announced 5,300 residents took advantage of the free program.

Pope says the program will continue as long as there is a demand.