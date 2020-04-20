Windsor Public Library Launches Telephone Check-In Service

Windsor Public Library has introduced a telephone check-in service.

CEO Kitty Pope says users had been asking about the library's online resources, how the library is continuing to serve the community during the pandemic or chat with someone about your favourite books and movies.

“The last couple of days staff has started phoning our customers, asking how they're doing, do they need some information, are they having problems accessing stuff online, do they have any reference questions that they need answered," says Pope.

She says so far, questions have been COVID-19 related.

"I'm sure as the schools get back into full operation online, we expect lots of requests from parents saying my grade four student is studying biology and the life of an ant, what can you send me online," says Pope. "So staff would talk to them and fire off some resources to their email."

According to Pope, the best way to register is online or by phone. (519-890-0295/Dave Milani)

Once registered a library staff member will reach out to users weekly or bi-weekly.