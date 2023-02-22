Windsor Public Library looks for $53,000 funding increase for 2023 Budget

The Windsor Public Library is looking to increase funding for 2023.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Windsor Public Library Board met for the first time and one topic of discussion was the 2023 Budget Review.

The board will be asking the City of Windsor council for a $53,000 funding increase for the year due to inflationary pressures.

The Windsor Public Library receives approximately $9-million in funding at budget time.

Kieran McKenzie, ward 9 city councillor and vice-chair of the Library Board says that local libraries need more funding to ensure they can stay new and fresh.

He says council will have to decide where the new money will come from.

"The question that council is going to deal with is the extent to which the new budget request, essentially to purchase new books, to update the library collection, to where that funding will come from. Will it be funded through the municipal tax base or ask the library to fund that increase through their reserves? So, that'll be a decision council will have to deal with."

He says he wasn't surprised the library asked for an increase in funding.

"It didn't surprise me at all. We all understand that inflation and that we're in an inflationary period. But, the books is one of the items, one of the consumer items, that I'm aware of the inflation in that space is even higher then it is compared to the average. So, I wasn't surprised that the library was coming with a request for some additional funding."

McKenzie says for the start of this year, library usage is nearing pre-pandemic numbers.

"We want to do everything in our power to keep the collection fresh. People are using the library, they're coming back in significant numbers. In fact, in early 2023 the trend in terms of library usage looks like we're getting close to pre-pandemic numbers in terms of the attendance and the usage of the resources in the library."

The funding increase will be decided on during the City of Windsor's 2023 Budget meeting, however, a date for that meeting has yet to be set as of now.

The board members include ward 4 city councillor Mark McKenzie, who was elected Chair, ward 9 city councillor Kieran McKenzie who was elected Vice-Chair, ward 3 councillor Renaldo Agostino, along with Windsor residents Massimo De Menech, Nicole Daignault, Marko Jovanovic, and Moustafa Yahfoufi.