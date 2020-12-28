Windsor Public Library Moving Back to Curbside Pick-Up

City library branches are shifting back to curbside pick-up.

Windsor Public Library CEO Kitty Pope says the move is in line with the provincial lockdown ordered by Premier Doug Ford.

She says the switch goes into effect on Monday, December 28 and will last for at least 28 days.

Pope says computer access and photocopier use is suspended during the lockdown.

"The customers we're serving right now, are folks we don't have access to the internet and so they rely on public access computers because there is no other option in Windsor for them," says Pope.

She says WPL offered curbside pick-up during the first provincial lockdown.

"This time we were able to perfect it a little more so it's a little easier for the customer, it's a little safer for our staff," says Pope. "So we think we've got it under control."

Pope says WPL is looking forward to welcoming back customers again.

"We miss our customers," says Pope. "We miss them when they don't walk in our front doors and tell him what they're reading and what they're looking for, the questions they need answered so aside from it being inconvenient for our customers, we really miss them. So it will be a long 28 days until we can open the front doors again."

All branches are operating under holiday hours until January 4.

— with files from AM800's Gord Bacon