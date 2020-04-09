Windsor Public Library Offering Online Services During Closure

The closure of all branches of the Windsor Public Library will remain in effect due to COVID-19.

The libraries closed in March and staff were told to stay at home until April 6.

The Windsor Public Library Board has decided to continue the closure but redeploying some of its staff.

85 people work at the library and are represented by CUPE Local 2067.1 which includes librarians, clerks and building staff operations.

75 per cent of them are working from home to support school curriculum, enhancing online services and creating on-line story time.

Board Chair Rino Bortolin, says the library's online resources are now more important than ever.

"When people are isolated in their homes they turn to Windsor Public Library and our online resources, and we are really taking that seriously, and we are really trying to work to the point where we can engage and have an impact on people's lives," he says.

Bortolin says full-time staff are contributing wherever they can.

"Using our sewing machines to start to sew masks, non surgical masks we can sew and hand out to the community, our staff are going to be redeployed to some extent," he says.

Bortolin adds that the part-time staff and support staff were laid off when the libraries closed.

"WPL's intention is to avoid staff layoffs, keep employees working productively and focus on being a positive force in the emergency response to COVID-19 and then the recovery," says CEO Kitty Pope. "Depending on the duration and other changing circumstances, WPL will work closely with CUPE Local 2067.1 to minimize the negative personal and organizational effects of COVID-19."