Windsor Public Library relaunching computer services at local branches

Some services are relaunching at Windsor Public Library (WPL) branches.

According to a library release, limited public computer and photocopier access will be available starting Monday.

WPL says access to computers will be on a first come, first served basis.

The computer stations are separated by plexiglass dividers and social distancing between the computer stations is also in place.

As AM800 news reported earlier this month, the library service announced it was temporarily suspending in-branch services.

WPL says curbside pick-up for materials will continue as well as laminating services for vaccination certificates.

