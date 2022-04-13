Windsor Public Library reports an increase in use in 2021

The Windsor Public Library recorded an increase in the use of its services in 2021.

The Windsor Public Library Annual report shows total circulation figures, which represents how many items were borrowed, increased by 7.6 per cent in 2021 over 2020.

Total circulation figures reached 1,238,714 items in 2021, a figure that includes both print and digital circulation.

CEO Kitty Pope was not expecting an increase in circulation.

"Very surprised and pretty thrilled when we pulled all the circulation statistics to realize we were up 7.6 per cent in a year that faced a pandemic. I think it speaks volumes to the interest and support that Windsor gives it's library," she says. "Certainly in 2021, we were binge watching, certainly our videos and DVDs show that. But more than ever, we're binge reading as well."

An image of the top items borrowed from the Windsor Public Library in 2021. April 12, 2022 (Photo courtesy of the Windsor Public Library)

Pope also noted a 38 per cent increase in the Customer Use Index in 2021, a statistic that looks at circulation, gate count, in-house use, public service and website use.

"Windsor Public Library connected with its customers 164 times per hour. So during our open hours, everyday, we connected with customers 164 times per hour. It speaks to how involved we are with the community and how involved the community is with us," she adds.

The report also shows 98,944 people, or 45.6 per cent of Windsorites, had a library card in 2021. That's a 5.6 per cent increase over 2020 and the highest percentage since 2015.