Windsor Public Library Searching for New Book Mobile

The Windsor Public Library (WPL) is in the market for a new book mobile.

CEO Kitty Pope says the library's current book mobile "Fred" is no longer in service.

She says the library bought Fred as a second hand vehicle, recognizing it would only last a few years.

Pope says WPL is in the process of replacing Fred.

"We think we have the revenue to be able to do it," says Pope. "We're now doing research into is there an e-book mobile out there or is there another type of book mobile that would make sense."

She says Windsor loved Fred.

"Whether he was in a parking lot meeting seniors or he was at a school or he was at a special event, Fred was always really popular with a wide variety of resources," she says.

Pope says the goal is to have a new book mobile in place later this year.

"Fred-2, Fred-E we don't know but the board will be working on that plan going forward," says Pope.