Windsor Public Library Seeking Slight Budget Increase to Keep Services Intact

The Windsor Public Library will be presenting a status quo budget to city council.

CEO Kitty Pope says to keep services at the current level, the library is requesting a 0.7% increase for its 2022 operating budget.

She says board is only asking for one service enhancement.

"The only service enhancement that that board is recommending is adding two digital scanners because we know the community is getting more and more interested in how they can turn print documents, photographs into something that is digital that they can preserve online," she says.

Pope says putting together a balanced budget was especially challenging this year.

"We understand that we're in a pandemic situation, we're likely heading into a fourth wave," says Pope. "So how can we make sure that we can keep our customers and our staff safe and still provide library service? So it was a bit of a challenge to try and balance both of those needs."

She says the city has asked for a 10% budget decrease, but that just isn't possible.

"A vast majority of our of budget, in fact 68% of it, is all staffing costs," she says. "So keeping a branch open or reducing Sunday hours of service are really the only two ways that we could get to a possible 10% cut in the budget."

The 0.7% increase amounts to just over $39,000 plus additional $22,000 for enhanced COVID-19 cleaning and personal protective equipment in the event of a fourth wave.

The library budget will be discussed during Windsor's budget deliberations scheduled to take place in December.

