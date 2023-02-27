Windsor Public Library sees substantial success in 2022

The Windsor Public Library saw great success in 2022, despite some challenges in the start from COVID-19 restrictions.

During a recent Windsor Public Library Board meeting, members of the board discussed the 2022 Statistics Report for the library.

Local libraries faced some challenges throughout the pandemic, however in 2021 there was an increase in usage where 45.6 per cent of Windsorites had a library card. That's a 5.6 per cent increase over 2020 and the highest percentage since 2015.

Kieran McKenzie, ward 9 city councillor and Vice-Chair of the Library Board, says 2022 was a successful year as well.

He says the usage is extremely robust.

"The community is using our libraries, they are coming back in person, in droves, given where we are in respect to the pandemic. Literally across the board, whether it's books being checked out, people using other services such as the Internet, or a different program, the usage is extremely robust."

He says despite a challenging year, 2022 was successful.

"A challenging year no doubt for Windsor Public Library, but, at the same time an exciting time. 2022, in my option, was very successful given all of the challenges that were in front of them. And, looking forward to an even more successful 2023."

McKenzie adds that program usage especially saw a rise in attendance.

"The program usage, the different programs that offered at the library, the numbers are up. I think they're up 120-some-odd per cent was one of the data points that stood out. Certainly the availability of online services, Internet access, the library is a wonderful place for people who may not have access to some of those services in their own homes."

He says there was over 4-million interactions in 2022.

"The Windsor Public Library system had over 4-million interactions with people in the community accessing those services. So, what I can say is that is a lot of services that are being accessed by a great number of people across the entire community."

The Windsor Public Library Board is seeking a $53,000 funding increase for 2023 due to inflationary pressures.

The funding increase will be decided on during the City of Windsor's 2023 Budget meeting.