Windsor Public Library Sends Home all Non-Essential Staff

The Windsor Public Library is closed, but its online services are still available for those stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Library Board Chair and Ward 3 Councillor Rino Bortolin says all non-essential staff was sent home at the end of the day Thursday until at least April 6.

But he wants to remind residents that their library card gives them online access to books, magazines, movies and music 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Library branches closed citywide on March 13 to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19.

There are still no confirmed cases of the virus in Essex County.​