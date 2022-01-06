Windsor Public Library suspending in-branch services

Windsor Public Library is temporarily suspending in-branch services.

Effective Thursday Jan. 6, the library is shifting back to curbside pick-up.

According to the library's website, staff will continue to provide enhanced online services and will assist customers with resources, materials and questions.

WPL CEO Kitty Pope says "we expect a surge in online use and the downloading of e-resources. Windsorites love their e-books."

The library will continue its laminating services for vaccination certificates.

Board chair councillor Rino Bortolin adds, "with the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, the health and safety of customers and staff is paramount."

All branches are operating under their winter hours.