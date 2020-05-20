Windsor Public Library to Offer Curbside Pickup

The Windsor Public Library is turning a new page when it comes to dealing with COVID-19.

Since the Ontario government has announced that public libraries can begin to offer curbside pickup and delivery services, Windsor Public Library will be doing just that, starting June 15.

"We will spend the next several weeks fine-tuning a comprehensive rollout plan which both ensures the safety and wellbeing of customers and staff and provides a secure means to return previously checked out books and materials," says Library Board Chair, Rino Bortolin.

The Windsor Public Library closed all branches on March 20th to try and stop the spread of COVID-19.

Staff will begin returning to work on May 25th to prepare for curbside delivery.