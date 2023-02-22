Windsor RC Raceway hosts memorial race to raise money for Transition to Betterness

A memorial RC car race is raising money for a local charity this weekend.

Windsor RC Raceway is hosting a memorial race with remote control cars to raise money for Transition to Betterness following the passing of one of the Raceway's club members.

Ron Garant passed away from cancer in January 2020, and the Raceway is hosting their second 'Ron Garant Memorial Race' in his honour where all funds will go to T2B, an organization that helped Garant and his family during his final days.

Transition to Betterness is a local charity that offers over 20 on-going programs that supports patients and families in local hospitals and healthcare facilities.

In 2022, the Raceway's were able to raise $1,300 during the first 'Ron Garant Memorial Race' with the funds going to T2B, and they are hoping to raise over $2,000 this year.

Brian Caza, Treasurer for the Windsor RC Raceway says Ron was always willing to help and teach you things.

"Well this great. Ron was a guy that would help anybody. If you had a problem, he would come and help you, he would teach you things, and Ron's loss was a very big loss to our community. And we just want to give back as much as he gave out to us."

He says those looking to race will have to pay an entry fee, however, those looking to watch are welcome to come out.

"Most of the fees that we raise are from just entry fees. But, we're also having a lunch as well so the money that is being donated for the food is going in with that. We are also welcome to having people come out and take a look. And anybody is welcome to come out and talk to people if they want to get involved with RC Car racing."

Windsor RC Raceway and Sparc RC Raceway are hosting a memorial race with remote control cars to raise money for Transition 2 Betterness. Feb. 21, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of Brian Caza with Windsor RC Raceway)

Caza adds that the races will be split up based on classes of the cars.

"They can just show up. We have certain classes of cars that are all on-road cars like Formula 1 cars, USGT, other scales of cars. So if they want, they're more than welcome to come out and watch. We are running until the end of March, which is the end of our on-road season."

The event begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, February 25 with practice until 4 p.m. One qualifier will take place at 4 p.m.

Then two qualifiers will take place at 9 a.m. and the main races will take place around 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 26.

Anyone is welcome to attend and the races will take place inside Nominal Tool located at 4790 North Service Road East in Windsor.