Windsor real estate broker Bob Pedler passes away at 93

For over fifty years Bob Pedler invited the community to "Put a Lion on Your Lawn."

The iconic gold lion became a staple in the real estate community, attracting the attention of homebuyers and sellers in the City of Roses.

On Thursday, May 18, 2023, Pedler passed away at the age of 93 in Windsor, Ont.

Pedler dedicated himself to numerous causes and organizations, serving as honourary fundraising chairman of Streetcar No. 351 for the City of Windsor and as a member of the Canadian Historical Railroad Association, Windsor-Essex Division.

He served as the founding chairman of the Lancaster fundraising committee, which worked tirelessly to restore the Lancaster Bomber.

He also played a vital role in the Windsor-Detroit International Freedom Festival, serving as its President twice in 1978 and 1979.

He was the founding Chairman of Windsor Crime Stoppers, demonstrating his dedication to ensuring the safety of the community.

In the real estate industry, he represented Canada as a delegate to the United Nations Commission on Human Settlements as part of the Canadian Real Estate Association.

He also previously held positions such as President of the Canadian Chapter of the International Real Estate Federation (FIABCI) and President of the Canadian Real Estate Association.

His expertise and leadership were recognized throughout his career, including being President of the Ontario Real Estate Association and the Windsor-Essex County Real Estate Board.

His outstanding achievements earned him numerous accolades, including the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2013 for his dedication to community service and the Distinguished Realtor of the Year award in 2007 from the Windsor-Essex County Real Estate Board.

Information on funeral services will be posted to the Bob Pedler Real Estate Limited- Brokerage page.