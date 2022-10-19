Windsor receives $2.3-million from OLG

The City of Windsor has received its latest installment from Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation for hosting Caesars Windsor.

The second quarter payment is more than $2,300,000.

According to a release from OLG, the payments to host communities are based on a formula consistently applied across all gaming sites in Ontario using a graduated scale of gaming revenue at the hosted site.

Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance, says how the payments benefit everyone.

"Revenue from OLG’s Municipality Contribution Agreements supports host communities so they can invest in programs and services that benefit everyone, from neighbourhood parks to local festivals. These payments help to improve the quality of life and make Ontario a vibrant and exciting place to live, work and play."

So far this fiscal year, the city has received $5,200,000 and since the casino opened in May of 1994, the total amount paid is $78,000,000.