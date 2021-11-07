Windsor receives $25,000 grant to continue tree planting across the city

The City of Windsor is continuing its efforts to increase the local tree canopy.

The latest push comes thanks to a $25,000 grant from the CN Rail EcoConnexions program.

Mayor Drew Dilkens says this will help plant about 60 additional trees across the city.

"Windsor is grateful to be one of 26 communities nationwide that have been chosen to receive $25,000 in funding from CN. This grant allows us to plant an additional 60 new trees across the city as we continue to expand Windsor's growing urban tree canopy."

He says, in the past couple of years, the city has doubled the number of trees planted annually.

"From 2020 to 2021 alone, we have doubled the number of trees that are planted annually in the public right-of-way. We now plant 2,000 trees per year, we established a modern digital inventory and this searchable database includes detailed information on each tree's location, species, size, health."

Over the past two years, city council has invested $3.8-million in an effort to expand, protect and manage the local urban tree canopy.

Windsor currently has just under 87,000 trees along streets and in public parks.