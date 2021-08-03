Windsor Receives $3.2-million Boost to Improve Public Infrastructure

The City of Windsor is benefiting from some funding from senior levels of government.

Just over $3.2-million will help upgrade local trails and parks while retrofitting 18 municipal buildings to allow for touchless sensors in entrances and washrooms.

Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk made the announcement Tuesday and says the health and well being of residents remains top priority as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says municipalities need some help.

"Communities like Windsor and Tecumseh have been on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic and have required assistance from senior levels of government. That is why the Government of Canada has been taking decisive action to support communities like Windsor and Tecumseh from the very beginning of the pandemic."

Kusmierczyk says the funding will be used to create safer community spaces.

"We are in a health crisis, but we are also in an economic crisis. While this pandemic has been challenging for all of us, we now have an opportunity to build stronger and more resilient communities that work for all residents. The federal government is providing 80% of the total costs for these projects."

He says a number of community centres will be getting upgrades as well.

"These announcements are about more than funding. They're about helping our communities recover from the COVID recession to grow, to come roaring back and to create great local jobs here in Windsor-Tecumseh and we all know that community centres are the beating hearts of our neighbourhoods."

Just over $2.5-million of the funding is coming from the federal government's COVID-19 Resilience Stream of

the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program while the province is chipping in the remainder.

— with files from AM800's Patty Handysides