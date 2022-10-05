Windsor Regional Cancer Program receives $740,620 donation

The Windsor Regional Cancer Centre Foundation has announced a $740,620 donation to the Windsor Regional Cancer Program.

Five departments treating cancer patients at Windsor Regional Hospital will receive enhancements due to the donation: Systemic, Radiation, Pharmacy, Surgery, and Medical Oncology In-Patient.

Nicole Sbrocca, Windsor Regional Hospital Director of Cancer Services and Regional Director of the Erie St. Clair Regional Cancer Program, says the funding will help with a number of advanced technology investments.

Sbrocca says some of the money is going toward a new pharmacy where they make all of their anti-cancer drugs for patients and a TUG Pharmacy Robot.

"A robot to help transport the drugs in a safe and efficient way from our new pharmacy to our chemotherapy suite. A number of technological tools in our radiation treatment program, because the future of cancer care is very technologically heavy," she says.

Sbrocca says the pharmacy team is thrilled to have a new space for their work.

"They've far outgrown the sort of small facility adjacent to our chemotherapy suite, so now they have this big, beautiful space on the perimeter of our building," she says. "They can prepare more drugs, do it in a safer environment and have more team members in there, so pharmacy is certainly an example."

Sbrocca says this donation is significant and will help improve all those unseen tools behind the scenes.

"With all the radiation tools that they've purchased, we are deliveringy safer radiation treatment. Our quality is enhanced, our expeditious nature of care is enhanced. We're providing it to more patients in a quicker, more effective way which is exactly what you want when you're on treatment," she adds.

Windsor Regional Cancer Centre Foundation sign. (Photo by Rusty Thomson)

“We are pleased to provide funds that will support so many areas within the Windsor Regional Cancer Centre, ensuring the Windsor Regional Cancer Program remains one of the leading programs in Ontario.” says Houida Kassem, Executive Director of the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation.

The Windsor Regional Hospital Cancer Program is located at 2220 Kildare Rd. in Windsor.