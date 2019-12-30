Windsor Regional Hospital Achieves Exemplary Standing

Windsor Regional Hospital has achieved a standard of patient safety and quality care — reached by less than 30% of health care organizations in Canada.

It has earned the highest accreditation rating possible earning an 'exemplary standing'.

Officials with Accreditation Canada visited the hospital from November 24, 2019 to November 29, 2019 and graded the hospital on more than 2600 standards ranging from safety, infection control, leadership, inpatient services and emergency department.

They also met with patients, staff and community members and evaluated the hospital based on the 2615 standards and Windsor Regional Hospital achieved a 99.8% compliance.

It fell short in areas of its physical infrastructure and space, as well as it runs the risk of staff fatigue and burnout.

"To have Windsor Regional's mission and vision statement validated, to have external experts come in and to say categorically, Windsor Regional Hospital lives their mission of providing outstanding care — no exceptions," says Chief Nursing Executive Karen McCullough.

She says Accreditation Canada officials were impressed by the safety culture at the hospital.

"They loved the safety huddles that they saw, they loved the performance boards that they saw the staff engaging in, they were so impressed with the fact that we clearly and openly about risk issues and things that didn't go well."

Windsor Regional Hospital CEO David Musyj notes this achievement is a journey and it doesn't stop saying the accreditation ensure the organization is being held to a high standard.

He says given the physical infrastructure of the hospital, staff are going above and beyond to provide quality care.

"They couldn't believe the shape the facilities were in, in the sense of how the staff have worked so hard to do the best they can with what they are dealing with," says Musyj.