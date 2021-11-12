Windsor Regional Hospital adjusting visitor policy

Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) is changing its visitor policy.

Starting on Monday at 12:01am, anyone wanting to visit an in-patient at either campus of the hospital or attend either campus with a patient for an out-patient procedure must be fully vaccinated.

The hospital says there will be limited exceptions such as a patient is under the age of 18, is palliative, is in labour, is experiencing a life altering or critical illness as identified by the clinical team or requires a support person due to underlying condition such as dementia and mobility issues.

For the limited exceptions, the hospital is requiring a negative PCR test or a community based antigen test result taken within three days before their visit.

Also on Monday, WRH will also allow a patient to have four essential visitors, an increase over the current two, however, only one visitor can be at the bedside at any given time.

The hospital says there are no changes to the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) requirements for visitors.