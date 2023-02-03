Windsor Regional Hospital admissions for respiratory illnesses sees dramatic drop

Respiratory illness hospital admissions throughout Windsor has dropped significantly.

On Thursday afternoon, the Windsor Regional Hospital board held a meeting where influenza, RSV and COVID-19 cases were the main topic of discussion, but this month it was positive.

During the meeting, it was reported that during the month of January, influenza and RSV cases have dropped dramatically compared to the previous few months of 2022.

Inpatient admissions for influenza, RSV, and COVID-19 for the past four months. Feb. 2, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of Windsor Regional Hospital)

Windsor Regional Hospital CEO, David Musyj, says this year's drop in influenza cases was positive.

"The drop is a little more steady and it takes a little longer to drop through the past years. But, this year the drop was dramatic and sure enough, that is reflecting in some of the results we're seeing. So, that's very positive news, is we are past the peak even though traditionally influenza lasts until April."

He says the drop is being seen across Canada for admissions.

"What we're seeing across Canada is the respiratory visits are now starting to drop through the month of January. And hopefully that drop will continue into February."

He says RSV and influenza cases have dropped, while COVID is steady.

"That's the influenza line, the peak occurred for us when it comes to those attending the hospital in November and it's dropped dramatically in January. The same with respect to RSV, the peak in November and it drops into January. With respect to COVID, that has stayed more constant."

The number of inpatient admissions due to Influenza dropped to 14 in January, compared to 79 cases in December, and 116 in November.

Inpatient admissions for RSV have also seen a drop with 26 in January, compared to 55 cases in December, and 71 in November.

Musyj says that COVID-9 cases have plateaued for the month of January and are expected to stay steady for the spring and summer months.

A record of influenza cases in Canada compared to previous years. Feb. 2, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of Windsor Regional Hospital)