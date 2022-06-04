Windsor Regional Hospital board provides updates on new Acute Care hospital

Windsor Regional Hospital held a board meeting Thursday, with updates on the new Windsor-Essex Acute Care hospital.

The previous plan structure has been updated, with steps being revised for the mega hospital project.

The process manual has changed from it's initial five stage steps and is now being presented as three phases.

Phase 1 will be Early Planning, Phase 2 will be Detailed Planning, and Phase 3 will be Construction.

Paul Landry, the Project Director for Planning and Construction, explained the new steps to moving forward with the mega hospital.

"The new process is comprised of three phases, and so at the core of the thinking of this, and the development of this new approach was really an intent by the ministry to try and stream-line the overall planning and delivery process."

Paul Landry, the Project Director for Planning and Construction, says that by changing the step process, he's hoping to move forward at a faster pace.

"When you have five stages, there are stop points and start points throughout it, and so this new manual is an attempt to, I think, make things more efficient, and to try to bring projects to market more quickly."

Paul Landry, the Project Director for Planning and Construction, says that moving forward will take time.

"This process here of months of work in the coming four years to explain why it takes the time that it takes to get a project, to get a mega hospital, into the ground."

Phase 1 is already underway and will wrap up in winter of 2023.

Construction for the mega hospital won't begin until the spring of 2027.

