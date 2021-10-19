Windsor Regional Hospital CEO elated as planning for new hospital heads to Stage 2

It's the news Windsor Regional Hospital's President and CEO has been waiting for.

During a stop in Windsor Monday, Premier Doug Ford confirmed $9.8-million to proceed to Stage 2 of the planning process for a new acute care hospital.

David Musyj is calling the commitment from the province a monumental step to making the new hospital a reality.

He says it's now time to start shaping what the hospital is going to look like.

"Stage 2 is what's called "functional programming." So that's where you put into words exactly how the hospital is to be designed and operate," he says. "So it's really the exciting part that we've been waiting to enter into for quite some time."

Musyj says the community will be involved in the planning.

"It's getting the clinical folks involved, some external experts involved as well as the community involved in discussing what the programs are going to look like," says Musyj. "Then we pick up all those words and hand them to architects and then they design the hospital around those words."

He adds the next two years or so are going to be exciting.

"We have about 18 to 24 months of Stage 2 planning," he says. "Once we get that done, we hand it off to architects, get the designs done and then you get to go to RFP. So that's the goal and that's where we're progressing."

The new $2-billion mega hospital is slated to be built on County Rd. 42 and the 9th Concession near Windsor's airport.

There's no word yet on when construction will begin.