Windsor Regional Hospital CEO Tops Sunshine List in Windsor-Essex
The 2020 Sunshine List has been released and the head of Windsor Regional Hospital is at the top.
President and CEO David Musyj brought in just over $447,000.
Musyj has been the region's top public sector earner since 2017 when he made nearly $431,000.
Other notable names on this year's list include new University of Windsor president Robert Gordon at $372,000 and Windsor-Essex County Medical Officer of Health, Dr.Wajid Ahmed, who brought home $351,000.
Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens' 2020 salary came in at just over $196,000.
The province releases the list each year detailing public sector employees making $100,000 or more.
The Public Sector Salary Disclosure Act has been in place since 1996.