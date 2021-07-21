Windsor Regional Hospital Closes Sportsplex Vaccination Site

It was an emotional handoff as Windsor Regional Hospital officially closed the COVID-19 field hospital at the St. Clair College Sportsplex.

It's been more than a year since the facility was transformed into a makeshift hospital and vaccination centre.

Officials were on site Wednesday to give to the keys back to the college.

Hospital president and CEO David Musyj says the college loaned the building to the hospital with no questions asked.

"Within hours of agreeing the St. Clair Sportsplex was the preferred site, I talked to Patti France and within hours the Board of Governors for St. Clair College approved the use without question. Who would have imagined 16 months later we're just leaving?"

He says the Sportsplex was a busy place at its peak.

"It has taken care of our most vulnerable. It has tested over 7,500 members of our population for COVID-19 and now just ended vaccinating over a 112,000 Windsor-Essex residents."

Musyj says, at a time of crisis, the community and frontline workers stepped up in a big way.

"Within two weeks of moving in, this Sportsplex turned into a field hospital capable of caring for a hundred of our most vulnerable in our community. History will remember what all of you did to get this site up and running and what has happened over the last 16 months here."

At the hand over, hospital staff unveiled plans for a plaque to be placed inside the Sportsplex to commemorate the tremendous work that took place in the building.

The facility will now be cleared out with a goal of having it fully operational for the fall sports season.

