Windsor Regional Hospital Compiles List to Help Out Long-Term Care Homes



WINDSOR — Windsor Regional Hospital is compiling a list of staff who is willing to volunteer to help out at long-term care homes and retirement homes.

Of all the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex, about 42% stem from a long-term care home with its staff or residents.

Speaking on AM800's the Morning Drive, Hospital CEO David Musyj says so far, about 100 people, both clinical and non-clinical staff, have signed up to help out.

Musyj has volunteered himself saying he can clean like everyone else can.

"I signed up," he says. "I can clean a toilet and can vacuum and to do what needs to be done. It is all hands on deck and we are all there to help out our most vulnerable population."

A group of volunteers at the hospital helped out at long-term care homes on Thursday.

Musyj says it's time for society to step up to the plate.

"The vulnerable population, they were there for us and it is time for us to be there for them," he says. "Our team is doing everything it can to help and I'm so proud of what they are doing."

A so-called crisis team at the hospital is reaching out to the different long-term care homes to determine their need and match them with the appropriate volunteers at the hospital.