Windsor Regional Hospital Equipped with a Couple Weeks Supply of PPE



WINDSOR — Windsor Regional Hospital has a "couple of weeks supply" of personal protective equipment for its hospital staff and frontline workers.

"For now, we appear to be in good shape," says hospital Chief of Staff Dr. Wassim Saad. "By that I mean, we have enough PPE for our hospital staff and frontline workers to last us for at least a couple of weeks."

But he quickly adds, this pandemic is expected to last longer than a few weeks, so work is underway to acquire more equipment to protect frontline workers.

"We are hopeful with some our acquisition techniques to try and get more PPEs from other countries including what our provincial and federal governments are doing to ramp up production," he says. "But of course with any other hospital dealing with this, there is always that risk if new equipment doesn't come in."

Several local companies have also stepped forward to make equipment such as face shields and hospital gowns.

The city is also collecting supplies such as N95 respirators, surgical face masks, disposable gloves, goggles and face shields.

Donations continue to be collected outside the community rink doors at the WFCU Centre at 8787 McHugh St. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.