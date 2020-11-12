Windsor Regional Hospital Expanding Online Screening for COVID-19

Windsor Regional Hospital is expanding the use of online screening for COVID-19.

People going to the hospital for scheduled appointments and procedures can now speed up the COVID-19 screening process by completing an online screening form before they arrive.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, hospital staff have screened every single patient, visitor and staff member entering hospital facilities in an effort to limit the potential spread of the virus.

In a release, the hospital says "the new tool reduces the time it takes patients and visitors to complete the screening process and is helping to reduce bottlenecks that can occur during peak arrival times, by eliminating the need for individuals to wait in line and fill out paper copies of the form when they arrive."

An online screening process for visitors coming to the hospital during designated visiting hours was launched last month.

"As we approach the winter months, we want to make sure we don't have patients waiting in long lines outside to enter our facilities," said David Musyj, President and CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital. "We will still have paper copies available for those who are unable to complete the process online, but I would encourage anyone who can screen before coming to the hospital to do so."

The online screening service is not yet available for patients visiting the hospital’s Cancer Centre or for renal dialysis.

CLICK HERE to find the online screening form.