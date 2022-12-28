Windsor Regional Hospital expecting several positive announcements in 2023

The head of Windsor Regional Hospital is excited for 2023 as a number of announcements from the Ontario government are expected in the new year.

David Musyj, president and CEO of the hospital, says there's going to be some significant, positive announcements, but he can't say what those announcements will involve just yet.

In late November, 2022, Infrastructure Ontario moved up the timeline for the new Windsor-Essex Acute Care Hospital project by almost a year.

The original timeline announced in early 2022 had construction slated to begin in the spring of 2027 and finish in 2031.

The new timeline will now see the tendering process for the project begin between January and March 2025 with a contract to be awarded. Construction would then begin in the summer of 2026 and could be completed by 2030.

Musyj says they've been working closely with the government on projects that have been stalled for almost a decade.

"We're going to hear more and more about that and getting some things in place, because we got to remember that even when we go out to tender and stick a shovel in the ground in 2026, we're still four to five years away from moving into the new facility. So it's not to 2030, 2031 that we'll move in," he says.

Musyj says they can do a lot of things between now and that timeline before they move in that can benefit our community.

He says they are working in the background on many of these projects but are just waiting for the province to make the official announcements.

"We've got the green light, it's just they said 'go, go go,' so we're going. It's pretty exciting and a lot of positive things happening that will be announced. That doesn't mean in the background we're not proceeding and we're not losing any time, so it's good stuff," he says.

The estimated $2-billion hospital will be built on a piece of land at County Rd. 42 and the 9th Concession, not far from Windsor Airport.