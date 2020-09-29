Windsor Regional Hospital Gets Boost for Critical Upgrades

The provincial government is investing $2.2-million this year to address what it calls "critical upgrades, repairs and maintenance" at both Windsor Regional Hospital campuses and Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare.

The funding will be used to maintain current infrastructure like generators, roofs and elevators as well as the replacement of items like windows.

Windsor Regional Hospital spokesperson Steve Erwin, says their aging facilities need some TLC.

"Under this funding program from the province, Windsor Regional Hospital received a little more than $1.1-million which is badly needed for repairs. Every hospital every year gets this funding from the province that allows us to make repairs to our facilities. In Windsor Regional Hospital's case, two aging facilities," he says.

Erwin says while we wait for a new hospital, it's important to maintain what we have.

"It's just like having an older home. We need to maintain it. We need to repair it. We need to keep it up to today's standards as much as we can. At least we can do this and make these repairs until the day that we do get to a new hospital," he says.

Erwin says the repairs aren't flashy, but they're much needed.

"It's repairs that are badly needed. They're not things that might jump out at people that we need. Just like when you're doing your renovations in your house, it's not always the fun stuff right? Sometimes it's the stuff that you really need to repair and maintain or replace in order to bring things up to certain standards," he adds.

Lambton-Kent-Middlesex MPP Monte McNaughton and Chatham-Kent-Leamington MPP Rick Nicholls made the funding announcement Monday.

With files from Kristylee Varley