Windsor Regional Hospital getting $30-million from province

The cardiac catheterization lab at Windsor Regional Hospital is getting a facelift.

The province is investing $30-million to renovate the space.

Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Sylvia Jones made the funding announcement live on AM800's The Morning Drive.

"We are absolutely announcing an additional investment of nearly $30-million for the Windsor Regional Hospital to improve their facilities and assist patients dealing with cancer and cardiovascular disease," says Jones. "It's a very exciting announcement for Windsor and area."

The funding will also expand the 24-hour lab to add a second catheterization table.

"It is actually operating right now, 24 hours a day but we are giving them an additional catheterization table because unfortunately we have people who have to leave the region to get these really critically important services for cardiac patients," says Jones.

She says the hospital is a great partner that provides exceptional service.

"Of course, we're also working with them on a new exciting hospital and those plans are proceeding very well but in the meantime, we want to make sure that these services are available locally so that people don't have to travel," says Jones.

The funding will also allow the hospital to expand its cancer centre to accommodate a new linear accelerator.

"These are individuals who unfortunately right now have had to travel to London, perhaps Detroit to get the services and we, the provincial government, Premier Ford wants to make sure that those services are available closer to home right here in Windsor," says Jones.

The province says the linear accelerator provides cancer patients with necessary radiation therapy treatment and will allow the hospital to treat more cancer patients with life-saving radiation therapy.

Jones and Premier Doug Ford will be at Windsor Regional Hospital Thursday morning.