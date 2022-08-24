Windsor Regional Hospital installing EV charging stations at both campuses

Work is underway at Windsor Regional Hospital for electric vehicle charging stations.

The hospital has announced EV StationConstruction has started the installation process at both campuses.

WRH says the Ouellette Campus and the Met Campus will each feature two locations with 20 charging ports.

At the Ouellette Campus, the charging stations will be located at Parking Lot F and on the 3rd floor parking garage.

At the Met Campus, the EV stations will be installed at the main visitors lot and the professional staff lot.

The hospital says Level 2 charging ports will also be installed.

According to the hospital, the charging stations should be up and running by October 1.

For the time being, the hospital says patients, visitors, staff, and volunteers will be able to use the stations for free.

Users will need to downtown the ChargePoint app.