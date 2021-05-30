Windsor Regional Hospital Loosening Visitor Restrictions

Things are heading in the right direction at Windsor Regional Hospital.

Starting Monday, visitor restrictions are being loosened at the Met and Ouellette campuses as well as the Regional Cancer Centre.

According to a release, the decision was made based on "stable and lower regional rates of COVID-19."

The hospital will allow one essential visitor per patient, once per day in a specified time slot.

Patients can also choose a maximum of two essential visitors to rotate during their hospital stay.

Those with active, confirmed or suspected COVID-19 are still not allowed visitors.

More information on who can visit and when can be found on the hospital's website.

A no visitors policy has been in place at the hospital since April 17.