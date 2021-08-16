Windsor Regional Hospital Now Tracking Patient COVID-19 Vaccine Status

Windsor Regional Hospital will now be tracking whether or not a patient has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

President and CEO David Musyj says the hospital will continue to track in-patient cases and those in the intensive care unit like before, but will now also be publicly disclosing their vaccination status.

He says it's important to get the right information out to the community.

"We do get requests with respect to what our local numbers look like and also, it eliminates the debate and misinformation when it comes to COVID right now. We want to get the facts out there with respect to how many patients are vaccinated or unvaccinated."

Musyj says the province will be reporting the same numbers as well.

"They're be able to compare our numbers to what's happening provincially and determine the efficacy of vaccine in that it does work and it does what it's supposed to be doing which is keeping you out of the hospital and/or, hopefully, preventing death."

He says, unfortunately, local COVID-19 numbers are increasing once again.

"For the last few weeks we've had no COVID in-patients in the hospital. Now we have a substantial amount of individuals vaccinated over the last couple of months, these numbers become relevant. It eliminates rumours, speculation of how many of our in-patients with COVID are vaccinated or unvaccinated."

As of Monday afternoon, there are six people in hospital with COVID-19 while three are unvaccinated.

One patient, also unvaccinated, is in the ICU.

The latest COVID-19 numbers and patient statuses can be found on the hospital's website.

— with files from AM800's Gord Bacon