Windsor Regional Hospital Officially COVID-19 Outbreak Free

Some good news on the COVID-19 front.

Windsor Regional Hospital has officially rescinded the outbreak at its Ouellette campus — which means the hospital is now outbreak free at both of its campuses.

Precautions do remain in place on all units to help identify potential outbreaks early.

All patients are tested for COVID-19 before admission whether they're showing symptoms of the virus or not.

Windsor-Essex has now seen 12,530 confirmed cases of COVID-19 while there are currently 33 people in hospital being treated for the virus.