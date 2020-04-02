Windsor Regional Hospital Opening More Beds for COVID-19 Surge

Windsor Regional Hospital is preparing for an expected surge in COVID-19 cases in the coming weeks.

Hospital CEO David Musyj says they've created a total of 350 patient spaces for critical care capacity.

Musyj told AM800's The Morning Drive that out of approximately 500-plus beds, they've freed up 250 of them for the COVID-19 response.

"In addition, what we did, is on every single floor we took over every space we could. Between the two campuses, we've created another 109 beds on top of that," he says.

Staff have also created 83 Level Three Intensive Care Unit beds between the two campuses, up from 49.

There is also 58 negative pressure rooms, up from 27.

A negative pressure room has a ventilation system that allows air to flow into the isolation room but prevents contaminated air from escaping the room.

Musyj says endless hours have been spent putting this together.

"So from that point of view, we're in a relatively good spot, but we're going to need every single space if the surge hits us like it's projected," he adds.