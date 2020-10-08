Windsor Regional Hospital Ordering Remdesivir for COVID-19 Patients

Windsor Regional Hospital will soon be able to provide the drug Remdesivir to help select patients in their fight against COVID-19.

Health Canada announced in late July that Remdesivir had been authorized for treatment of the novel coronavirus in patients with severe symptoms such as pneumonia, or those who require extra oxygen to breathe.

Windsor Regional Hospital Vice President of Critical Care, Karen Riddell says they have just been told they can start ordering Remdesivir and they hope to have it on site, shortly.

"We have inclusion criteria for the drug,” she says. “They will be allocating that to hospitals based on the number of COVID-19 patients they have in the hospitals so that everybody who requires it can have access to it."

Speaking on AM800’s The Morning Drive, Riddell says the antiviral has mixed reviews, adding, you have the give the drug to the right patient at the right time in their condition.

Typically those are patients that have low oxygen saturations. they have pneumonia and there are certain weight restrictions," she says.

According to Health Canada, Remdesivir is recommended for use in Canadians aged 12 years and older who have severe COVID-R19 symptoms and weigh of at least 40 kilograms. Health Canada said Remdesivir is to be administered through an IV and will be used only in healthcare facilities where patients can be closely monitored.