Windsor Regional Hospital paediatric admissions above normal capacity

Windsor Regional Hospital officials say they, like other hospitals across the province, are seeing a surge in paediatric admissions.

Ontario’s medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore is "strongly recommending" masking in all indoor public settings as some paediatric units in hospitals say they have been overwhelmed by an influx of patients in recent weeks.

Dr. Moore has not issued a mandate, but made the recommendation during an announcement Sunday as Ontario faces what he described as "three major viral threats": COVID-19, influenza, and RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus).

WRH officials say the increase has been felt locally as well with 23 young patients currently admitted to hospital, however, the paediatric capacity is only 16.

Officials say as per surge protocols, all 23 have been accommodated in patient rooms elsewhere in the hospital.

Chatham-Kent Health Alliance officials say they are also seeing an increase in young children at the emergency department with respiratory viruses and other illnesses.

At this time, there is currently one paediatric inpatient at CKHA and that does fluctuate daily, officials say. The hospital has three paediatric beds with the ability to flex up to five if needed.

-with files from CTV News Toronto’s Phil Tsekouras.