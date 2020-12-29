Windsor Regional Hospital Postpones Non-Urgent Surgeries

Windsor Regional Hospital is postponing all non-urgent surgeries.

The postponements come into effect on Monday January 4.

In a release the hospital says, "with in-hospital admissions of patients with COVID-19 continuing to rise at an alarming rate and a potentially critical shortage of available acute care beds, including critical care beds, Windsor Regional Hospital has made the difficult but necessary decision to postpone ALL non-urgent, pre-scheduled elective surgeries for an indefinite period."

The postponed surgeries now include day surgeries which were still happening after the hospital announced a reduction in services on December 11.

The release goes on to say, "WRH will continue to perform surgeries for emergencies and urgent surgeries deemed priorities by the surgical team. Cancer surgeries will continue to be prioritized."

The hospital adds its decision amounts to an approximate 50 per cent reduction in surgical volumes.

The hospital is asking surgeons to review their elective cases and to contact their patients.