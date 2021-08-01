Windsor Regional Hospital Receives $7.9M in Additional Funding for 2021-22

Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) will receive additional $7.9-million in funding for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

The province announced funding increases for three hospitals in Windsor-Essex Wednesday.

Windsor Regional Hospital CFO Mark Fathers says that's a 2.2 per cent increase from 2020-21, bringing the hospital's one-time funding total from $355-million to around $363-million for 2021-22

He says $2.7-million in additional funding is to keep up with service costs.

"Anticipated increases in cases for strokes, pneumonia, heart failure, hip fractures, just to name a few," he says. "These are typical increases we receive each and every year based on the demographics of our population."

Fathers says just under $5.3-million is for operating costs.

"That's to help support inflationary cost pressures that we'll experience in the 2021-22 fiscal year," he added.

He says the cash isn't for COVID-19 costs.

"The ministry's still looking at what the needs are going to be for this current fiscal year with respect to any COVID-19 costs we incur, if any," he says. "Hopefully there won't be a fourth wave and we won't have to deal with that issue."

Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare and Erie Shores Healthcare each received an additional $1.5-million for the 2021-22 fiscal year.