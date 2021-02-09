Windsor Regional Hospital Relaxing Visitor Restrictions

Windsor Regional Hospital is relaxing visitor restrictions.

Starting Wednesday, one essential visitor will be allowed each day in one of two time slots. They include 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. — 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. has been set aside for critical care units.

According to the release, "no visitation is allowed for patients with active, confirmed or suspected COVID-19, due to the extremely high risk to patients, staff, and visitors. Virtual visits for these patients will be supported using technology such as iPads."

The hospital was forced to suspend visitation at the Regional Cancer Centre and the Met and Ouellette Campus' on Dec. 2 due to climbing COVID-19 numbers.

Full details along with exceptions to the visitor policy can be found on the hospitals website.