Windsor Regional Hospital Reports $2.8-M Budget Surplus at AGM

Windsor Regional Hospital says it's in a good position to continue dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and anything else that comes its way.

A $2.8-million surplus was identified for the fiscal year ending March 23 at the hospital's Annual General Meeting (AGM) Thursday night.

That's to go along with receiving an "exemplary" designation by a third party auditor over a four year assessment.

The audit factors in things like efficiency, patient satisfaction and services provided to the community.

Hospital President and CEO David Musyj, says a 98.3 per cent score puts the hospital in a select group nationwide.

Musyj credits staff and administration with finding efficiencies without diminishing patient experience.

He says they've put the hospital in the best possible financial position during the COVID-19 crisis.

"They've done an amazing job and not only put us in a great financial position but also got us accreditation with exemplary standing," added Musyj.

He says lack of space for some services cost the hospital a perfect score.

"Some of the standards we couldn't meet because of the way we're laid out and the infrastructure that we have," says Musyj. "Even though we didn't get 100 per cent, we couldn't get there anyhow."

Musyj says a perfect score won't be possible until a new acute care centre is built to provide added space for services.