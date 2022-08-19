Windsor Regional Hospital responds to announcement regarding Ontario health system changes 

Windsor Regional Hospital will look forward to reviewing the legislation and working with its Ontario health partners.

Ontario's Health Minister plans to stabilize the health-care system includes increasing surgeries performed at private clinics but covered by OHIP, covering the exam and registration fees for internationally trained nurses, and sending patients waiting for a long-term care bed to a home not of their choosing.

Sylvia Jones made the announcement on Thursday, and for long-term care, the government plans to introduce legislation that will allow patients awaiting a bed to be transferred to a "temporary" home while they await space in their preferred home.

David Musyj, Windsor Regional Hospital CEO, says this will increase bed capacity throughout the hospital.

During a media briefing Thursday morning, he says Windsor Regional Hospital is operating some 60 acute care beds more today than pre-Covid. However, they are still working with government to fund 18 of them as they can't afford to close them.

Musyj says that both hospital campuses have 31 patients in an acute bed waiting for their preferred choice of LTC bed. However, combined, these patients have waited in an acute care bed for 840 days.

"And they can be placed in an available long term care bed, while awaiting their preferred choice. They will still be on the list for their preferred choice, but will free up an acute care bed for someone else needing one."

He says the hospitals will be eliminate temporary jobs and make them permanent as much as possible.

"Try to attract individuals that they say, 'I'm not going to apply for a temporary job, because I want some permanency, I've got bills to pay, I've got a house, I've got this, I've got that, I have family, I don't want after 18 months to have to worry about what I'm doing', we have that."

He says how they are planning to combat the nurse and doctors shortages.

"It really is no benefit for us to hire a nurse from Chatham, that helps us, doesn't help Chatham. So, that's why we have to look at the international nurses, third and fourth year nurses, so maybe they don't go out of province, or our of country to work. Give them that permanent part time or full time job they want."

Musyj says they will wait for further details of what was announced Thursday and work with the ministry, Ontario health and local partners on implementation.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi