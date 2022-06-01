Windsor Regional Hospital responds to Liberal candidate's comments

Windsor Regional Hospital is responding to statements made by the Liberal candidate for Windsor West.

The hospital issued a statement Wednesday over issues around comments made by Linda McCurdy during a news conference Tuesday in front of the Ouellette Campus of Windsor Regional Hospital.

McCurdy claimed that under plans for the new Windsor-Essex Acute Care Hospital on County Road 42, Windsor's two hospitals, the Ouellette Campus and Met Campus, are on the chopping block.

She said retaining the existing Ouellette campus for urgent care and ambulatory services isn't good enough for a growing area, citing population growth in West Windsor.

A hospital statement says "Windsor Regional Hospital, through its clinical physician and administrative leadership, has stated during the planning process that the Ouellette Campus urgent care centre is a satellite emergency department that will be staffed by emergency room physicians and nurses. In fact, it will have rooms called resus rooms that can care for patients needing resuscitation. All of this was just re-affirmed at a recent Town Hall on Emergency Services that all of Windsor-Essex was invited to attend hosted by clinical physician and administrative leadership of WRH and Essex-Windsor EMS. A complete list of all town halls can be found on the Together We Build project engagement platform.

The hospital also took issue with McCurdy vowing to fight the location of the hospital, if elected.

The hospital statement says "The process to procure and select a site for the new Windsor/Essex Acute Care Hospital is settled. The decision to proceed with the current plan was proposed in 2012 by a tri-partisan task force report after an exhaustive community engagement process.

The location of the New Windsor/Essex Acute Care Hospital has been reviewed and litigated. After the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal (LPAT) decision, a Motion for Leave to Appeal the LPAT decision was filed in Divisional Court. After a two-day hearing, Justice Gregory Verbeem dismissed the Motion for Leave to Appeal and ordered legal costs in favour of the City of Windsor and Windsor Regional Hospital.

Justice Verbeem stated, “Each of its proposed grounds of appeal was without merit.” For McCurdy to state, if elected, she would revisit the location of the New Windsor-Essex Acute Hospital, would delay this desperately needed new acute care hospital even longer and would add to the delay created in 2017 when the then government failed to forward the promised funding for Stage 2 planning."

The hospital project was included in Infrastructure Ontario’s May 2022 Market Update, indicating the tendering process will start in early 2025 and construction is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2027.

An over $9-million funding announcement in October 2021 was made by Ontario Premier Doug Ford to allow Windsor Regional Hospital to move forward with Stage 2 planning for the new site.

In December 2017, the previous provincial government under Premier Kathleen Wynne announced Windsor Regional Hospital could move to Stage 2 of the planning process, but the funding was never received.