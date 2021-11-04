Windsor Regional Hospital's president still receiving threats

The president and CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital says "it is, what it is."

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, David Musyj commented on the threats he has received during the COVID-19 pandemic and since the hospital implemented a vaccination policy for its staff.

On Oct. 7, over 60 staff at the hospital had their employment terminated for failing to meet a deadline set as part of the mandatory vaccination policy.

He says despite the threats, he also receives plenty of thanks for the hospital staff and the community about the mandate.

"I was getting phone calls and emails from people, employees, the general public concerned saying please do not, do not revert back," says Musyj. "So that tells you how important this is. Yes, I'll get the odd email from somebody that wants to take my life or wants me to leave the earth."

He says he has received threats wanting him to "leave the earth."

"I'm a big physical target and so I'm easy to hit, so if someone wants to take me out, knock themselves out," says Musyj. "At the end of the day, I'm so proud of the fact we have 4,156 of our staff members adhering to the policy, protecting themselves, protecting the community."

Musyj says people are venting.

"When they start dragging in your family or they start identifying maybe where you're going to be and how do they know you're going to be there, that's when it uncomfortable but that's why we have police," he adds.

Last month, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit announced police had to be notified after receiving more threats along with abusive language towards staff members and harassment of staff.

Board chair Gary McNamara asked for more kindness and support for public health workers.