Windsor Regional Hospital Staff Get COVID Testing



WINDSOR — Windsor Regional Hospital is one of 12 hospitals chosen in the province to have its staff tested for COVID-19.

Speaking on AM800's the Morning Drive, hospital CEO David Musyj says swabbing began Tuesday morning at 6:30 and will continue until around 9pm for the next few days in order to cover all of the shifts.

More than 4,000 people work at the hospital.

"We have it [testing] on the various floors throughout the hospital, plus we have some internal clinics," says Musyj.

He says the site was picked because it is considered a high risk environment.

Up until this point, six staff at Windsor Regional Hospital have tested positive for COVID and Musyj says there doesn't appear to be any internal spread.

"Hopefully in the next 2-3 days, we get it done," says Musyj. "It is voluntary but already the indication I'm getting is a lot of staff have attended this morning to get swabbed."

Musyj says it makes sense to test the hospital staff.

"We are looking at those areas because our staff have a higher risk," he adds. "They have done an amazing job up to this point."

Musyj says hospital staff have been great at limiting the spread of the virus and preventing it from entering the hospital because of personal protective equipment.

The assessment centre at the Ouellette Campus is open to anyone, with or without symptoms, and is open 9am-4pm, seven days a week.



