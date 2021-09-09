Windsor Regional Hospital staff must be vaccinated by September 22

Windsor Regional Hospital has set a hard date for its staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

At a board meeting Thursday, president and CEO David Musyj announced all staff must have at least one dose of the vaccine by September 22.

Those who don't have a shot by then will be told to stay home, unpaid, for two weeks.

If a staff member is still not vaccinated following the two week time period they'll be terminated.

As it stands now, just over 94% of staff at the hospital have received at least one dose.

Coincidently, the September 22 vaccination deadline falls on the same day the province is set to roll out its vaccine passport system.