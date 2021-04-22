Windsor Regional Hospital to Accept 40 Patients from GTA

According to a release, Windsor Region Hospital (WRH) will accept 40 new patients from the GTA starting Sunday.

The release goes on to say Emergency Medical Services from Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton and Windsor-Essex will be transferring them in five patient groups over the next eight days.

Officials anticipated 14 patients would be transferred between four local hospitals earlier this week, but the situation has changed.

According to the statement, "numbers of COVID-19 patients regionally has remained relatively stable and along with all Ontario hospitals we have been directed to stop non-emergent and non-urgent surgeries gives us the capacity and more ability to take on additional patients from other sites."

As of Thursday, The Windsor Essex County Health Unit reported 20 patients in local hospitals who had tested positive for COVID-19 with three of those patients requiring intensive care.

The hospital goes on to say ICU capacity is available if patients need increased care during their stay in Windsor-Essex.