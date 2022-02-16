Windsor Regional Hospital to begin working through surgery backlog

A plan is in place at Windsor Regional Hospital to catch up on surgeries put off due to COVID-19 restrictions.

According to a hospital release, the province has lifted Directive 2, meaning elective and non-urgent surgeries can slowly ramp back up.

As of Tuesday, nearly 4,200 patients were waiting for surgeries — that's an increase of roughly 750 since Ontario put the directive in place on January 4.

The hospital says patients will be notified by their physician regarding any newly scheduled dates for surgeries.

The community is asked to be patient as the hospital works through the backlog over the next several months.